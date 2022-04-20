Warner Bros. Discovery suspend CNN+ marketing spend, CFO laid off

CNN Headquarters In Atlanta

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

  • Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is currently reviewing CNN's new streaming service CNN+ as it is seeking to cut costs and reorganize the company.
  • The parent company is underway recording at least $3B in 2023 cost savings and is also looking to combine various streaming services in one place and building it around HBO Max, as indicated by CEO David Zaslav.
  • As per a Axios report cited by NY Post, with a very unattractive ~150K subscribers base WBD is suspending all its external marketing spend as the company's plan to become profitable in four years by investing $1B in CNN's services is being thumped.
  • Also, CNN's CFO Brad Ferrer has been ousted and further high-level positions are also on the verge of a similar decision; Discovery's current CFO for streaming and international, Neil Chugani will succeed in the position.
  • CNN+ was launched on Mar.29 jus two weeks before the Apr.8 closing of merger between Discovery and CNN parent company WarnerMedia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.