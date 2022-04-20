Warner Bros. Discovery suspend CNN+ marketing spend, CFO laid off
Apr. 20, 2022 7:42 AM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is currently reviewing CNN's new streaming service CNN+ as it is seeking to cut costs and reorganize the company.
- The parent company is underway recording at least $3B in 2023 cost savings and is also looking to combine various streaming services in one place and building it around HBO Max, as indicated by CEO David Zaslav.
- As per a Axios report cited by NY Post, with a very unattractive ~150K subscribers base WBD is suspending all its external marketing spend as the company's plan to become profitable in four years by investing $1B in CNN's services is being thumped.
- Also, CNN's CFO Brad Ferrer has been ousted and further high-level positions are also on the verge of a similar decision; Discovery's current CFO for streaming and international, Neil Chugani will succeed in the position.
- CNN+ was launched on Mar.29 jus two weeks before the Apr.8 closing of merger between Discovery and CNN parent company WarnerMedia.