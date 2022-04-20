IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares rose on Wednesday after the IT giant posted better-than-expected earnings and guidance, prompting several Wall Street analysts to raise their price targets.

Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan raised his price target slightly, to $165, from $162, as he looks ahead to 2023.

"Sustainable revenue growth has been historically elusive for IBM but the company has made significant progress on portfolio changes and in our opinion, revenue outperformance while maintaining Free Cash Flow is a material positive change in trajectory," Mohan wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst added that the benefits of the mainframe cycle will start to accrue later this year and in 2023, and as such, IBM's (IBM) portfolio is "defensive," with the analyst expecting "sustained revenue growth beyond 2022."

IBM (IBM) shares rose more than 2.5% to $132.62 in premarket trading.

On Tuesday, IBM (IBM) said it earned $1.40 per share on $14.2 billion for the first quarter, topping estimates of $1.39 per share and $13.84 billion in sales.

Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri also raised his firm's price target, going to $166 from $165 and reiterated the firm's outperform rating, noting that IBM (IBM) is helping facilitate the transition to hybrid cloud architecture, which should benefit the company.

"As a hybrid-first world progresses and materializes further for enterprise accounts, we view IBM as one of the key strategic enablers of such an IT architecture transformation," Badri wrote in a note to clients.

IBM (IBM) Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said demand for hybrid cloud artificial intelligence led the growth in the company's software and consulting services, and showed that IBM (IBM) has become "a more focused business."

Late last year, IBM (IBM) spun off its Kyndryl (KD) managed services business as part of a strategy aimed at putting more emphasis on software and consulting.

Going forward, IBM (IBM) didn't give a specific revenue forecast for all of 2022, but said it expects sales to be at "the high end of the mid-single digit range." Wall Street analysts have forecast IBM (IBM) to report revenue of almost $61 billion for the year.

Last week, Morgan Stanley upgraded IBM (IBM) to overweight, with the firm noting the company is in a strong position to outperform other high-end tech software and services providers this year.