DoorDash is tagged with buy rating at Citi on growth potential

Citi started off coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) with a Buy rating.

DoorDash (DASH) is noted to be front and center with the "Quick Commerce" revolution with 25 million monthly average users, 10 million DashPass members, 4.4 million Dashers, and 58% market share of the food delivery in the U.S.

The firm believes DoorDash (DASH) can continue to grow its share of the food delivery market in the U.S. while expanding to offer more services, notably around Quick Commerce and its Drive platform.

Analyst Ronald Josey: "As we emerge from the pandemic, we recognize the potential risks around reopening headwinds and the impact to order growth, the broader macroeconomic environment given rising rates, and with its pending Wolt acquisition, DoorDash’s European exposure given the current geopolitical environment. But we also believe food ordering is now a part of a consumer’s weekly habits and the convenience factor outweighs some of these risks."

He also pointed to DASH's consistent +20% order contribution margins. Even though DoorDash is still a growth story, Josey believes it is focused on being self-funded and delivering sustainable cash flow.

Citi assigned a price target of $155 to DoorDash (DASH), which works out to 7.5X the 2023 EV/revenue estimate.

Shares of DoorDash (DASH) fell 0.47% premarket to $106.01 vs. the 52-week trading range of $74.32 to $257.25.