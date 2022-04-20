Flowr to sell Holigen for ~$35M
Apr. 20, 2022 7:59 AM ETThe Flowr Corporation (FLWPF), AKANBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cannabis company Flowr (OTCPK:FLWPF) has agreed to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary, Holigen Holdings, for ~$35M.
- Holigen entered into a share purchase deal with Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) and Cannahealth, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akanda, pursuant to which the latter will acquire all of issued and outstanding Holigen shares, together with certain intercompany receivables. Akanda has also agreed to subscribe for $1M of Flowr common shares, contingent upon TSXV approval.
- The proposed deal is expected to bolster Flowr's financial position by increasing cash by ~$4.8M and reducing indebtedness by ~$5.1M. It will also result in the immediate funding of Holigen's operating expenses.
- In addition, the parties will forge a transition services agreement, under which Flowr will assist Akanda and Holigen for at least 90 days following closing of the proposed transaction.
- The deal is expected to close in Q2 of 2022.