Flowr to sell Holigen for ~$35M

Apr. 20, 2022 7:59 AM ETThe Flowr Corporation (FLWPF), AKANBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cannabis company Flowr (OTCPK:FLWPF) has agreed to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary, Holigen Holdings, for ~$35M.
  • Holigen entered into a share purchase deal with Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) and Cannahealth, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akanda, pursuant to which the latter will acquire all of issued and outstanding Holigen shares, together with certain intercompany receivables. Akanda has also agreed to subscribe for $1M of Flowr common shares, contingent upon TSXV approval.
  • The proposed deal is expected to bolster Flowr's financial position by increasing cash by ~$4.8M and reducing indebtedness by ~$5.1M. It will also result in the immediate funding of Holigen's operating expenses.
  • In addition, the parties will forge a transition services agreement, under which Flowr will assist Akanda and Holigen for at least 90 days following closing of the proposed transaction.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q2 of 2022.
