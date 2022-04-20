Disclosing topline data from an ongoing Phase 1/2/3 clinical trial, RNA medicines company, Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) said on Wednesday that its self-amplifying mRNA vaccine ARCT-154 showed 95% overall efficacy in the prevention of severe COVID-19, including related deaths.

However, the two-dose regimen of ARCT-154 at 5-mcg doses showed only 55% efficacy for preventing symptomatic COVID-19, according to the efficacy portion of the trial, which involved over 16,000 participants in Vietnam. Arcturus (ARCT) shares have lost ~9% in the pre-market so far.

While there were nine COVID-19-related deaths in the placebo group, only one death was detected in the ARCT-154 arm.

Based on safety data from over 17,000 participants, Arcturus (ARCT) said that there were no cases of myocarditis or pericarditis among trial subjects, and the occurrence of adverse events was comparable across both study arms. The study got underway when Delta and Omicron variants of coronavirus were dominant in Vietnam.

“We are very pleased with these results, and to see ARCT-154 providing protection against symptomatic COVID-19 and almost complete protection against severe disease in a placebo-controlled vaccine efficacy study,” Chief Executive Joseph Payne noted.

