Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) reported data from a study evaluating opioid drug Olinvyk (oliceridine) injection versus morphine for managing acute pain in elderly/overweight.

The company said the study builds on the collaborative work with Albert Dahan and his research team at Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC).

Dahan’s team compared the analgesic and respiratory effects of two doses of Olinvyk (0.5mg and 2.0mg) and morphine (2.0mg and 8.0mg) administered intravenously in elderly people (age range 56 years to 87 years) across a range of body weight (BMI range from 20 to 34 kg/m2).

Subjects were tested on 4 occasions and randomized by drug and dose. On each visit, the ventilatory response to inhaled carbon dioxide was measured to evaluate the potential effect of the drug on the brain respiratory centers.

The results showed that both Olinvyk and IV morphine achieved comparable levels of pain relief.

However, a statistically significant reduced impact on respiratory function was seen in patients receiving Olinvyk, compared to those on IV morphine, Trevena (TRVN) said in an April 20 press release.

The company added that in contrast to the lower dose of IV morphine, very little impact on respiratory function was seen with the lower dose of Olinvyk.

At the higher dose of both drugs, less respiratory depression over the 6 hour measurement period was seen with Olinvyk. The peak level was lower for Olinvyk compared to morphine, though this difference was not statistically significant.

Trevena (TRVN) noted that data was similar to results from a previously reported study in younger people.

“We believe these data from Dr. Dahan’s study team are important. They replicate the results from an earlier study reported by Trevena in younger subjects using a similar methodology, and they extend our knowledge to patients who are at higher risk for the development of respiratory depression with the use of opioids, namely elderly and overweight patients," said Trevena's Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Mark Demitrack.

Demitrack added that, “As with all opioids, serious, life-threatening, or fatal respiratory depression may occur in patients treated with OLINVYK."