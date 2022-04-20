Citi assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) with a Buy rating.

The key pullout from the bullish Citi update is that if Peloton (PTON) is able to execute its restructuring plan and evolve into a more asset light model with reduced capital expenditures plus a higher reliance on 3rd-party manufacturing and delivery, the firm thinks it can become positive EBITDA and positive free cash flow in the back half of fiscal year 2023.

Analyst Ronald Josey: "Underscoring our positive view on Peloton is its overall member experience and engagement across its product, platform, and network that continues to evolve as more classes and modalities launch. Said another way, Peloton’s integration of its Content, Community, Connectivity, and Convenience—what we call Peloton’s 4 Cs—set it apart from other services."

Citi set a price target of $36 on PTON, which is a sum-of-the-parts analysis based on blended multiples of Peloton’s Subscription business and Peloton’s Connected Fitness Product business.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) fell 1.02% in premarket action to $24.28 after weak subscriber growth at Netflix weighed on nearly all online subscription stocks.