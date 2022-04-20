MBA Mortgage Applications drop 5% amid mortgage rates peaking to 12 year high levels

Apr. 20, 2022 8:08 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • MBA Mortgage Applications
  • Composite Index: -5% vs. -1.3% prior
  • Purchase Index: -3% vs. 1% prior
  • Refinance Index: -8% vs. -5% prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate at 5.2% vs. 5.13%.
  • The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 35.7% of total applications from 37.1% in the prior week.
  • While last week MBA had lowered its forecast for refinance and purchase originations this year, it now forecasts purchase originations to rise 4.6% to $1.72 trillion in 2022, followed by gains of 3% in 2023 and 4% in 2024. Refinances are expected to fall 64% to $841 billion in 2022, followed by a 20% drop in 2023.
  • Other types of mortgage products are seeing renewed interest like adjustable-rate mortgages, which were all but cast aside during the low-rate years of 2020 and 2021, saw a surge up to 8.5% of total applications last week, highest since 2019 levels.
  • In its next meet on May 3-4, the central bank is also set to decide to start reducing its portfolio of $8.5T of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
