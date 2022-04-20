Raymond James analyst C. Gregory Peters upgraded his rating on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Market Perform from Underperform on Wednesday as he sees the insurer as well positioned "to enter the sweet spot of the earnings cycle over the next 24 months."

The company reported Q1 results ahead of Raymond James' estimates, making it the eighth quarter of the last 12 where it turned in better-than-expected results. It also increased its after-tax fixed investment income guidance to $1.816M for FY2022 from the prior target of $1.740M.

Travelers (TRV) could "potentially generate elevated ROEs relative to its longer term target of 15% which could imply annualized EPS of ~$16.20 or more in FY23," Peters wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst lifts 2022 operating EPS estimate to $13.30 from $12.45 and 2023 operating EPS estimate to $14,.35 from $13.80.

Peters' rating aligns with the Quant rating of Hold and the average Wall Street rating.

