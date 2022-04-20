Oxford Biomedica reports 63% revenue growth linked to AstraZeneca vaccine supply: Prelim

Apr. 20, 2022 8:17 AM ETOxford Biomedica plc (OXBDF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Oxford Biomedica (OTCPK:OXBDF) released Wednesday its FY21 preliminary results with revenue of £142.8M (+63% Y/Y).
  • Revenues from bioprocessing and commercial development rose 87% linked to the commercial manufacturing of the adenovirus-based Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at group's Oxbox facility.
  • Cumulative revenues from AstraZeneca by the end of 2021 were in excess of £100M as expected.
  • Milestones, licences and royalties sales, which included recognition of the £4M license fee from Boehringer Ingelheim, decreased by 25% to £14.4M.
  • Group's Operating EBITDA was £35.9M, comprising of platform division's EBITDA profit of £45.3M (vs. 2020: £13.9M profit) and product division EBITDA loss of £9.4M (vs. 2020: £6.6M loss).
  • Cash generated from operations of £24.5M during the year.
  • As at 31 Dec., cash balance was £108.9M and £144M at 31 Mar. 2022
  • The company raised £50M through a placing with Serum Life Sciences Ltd in Sept. 2021 to develop the fallow area of the Oxbox manufacturing facility.
  • In March, Oxford Biomedica completed an acquisition of 80% ownership interest in the newly formed AAV focused manufacturing and innovation business for $130M (£97M) cash consideration, and a $50M (£37M) capital injection into Oxford Biomedica Solutions to fund growth.
  • Outlook: The group expects its FY22 revenue to be lower from FY21 due to a pause in vaccine manufacturing with AstraZeneca while the discussion for supply agreement extension is underway.
  • Group's Operating EBITDA is expected to be negative.
  • Oxford Biomedica Solutions is projected to contribute minimum revenues of c.US$25M for the first twelve months from its multi-year supply agreement with Homology Medicines.
