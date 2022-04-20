WWR, CTXR and OTIC among pre market gainers
- Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT) +18%.
- AlloVir (ALVR) +18% on FDA regenerative medicine tag for posoleucel to prevent 6 viruses in cell transplant patients.
- Westwater Resources (WWR) +15% and Alabama Graphite Products break ground on Kellyton processing plant.
- IceCure Medical (ICCM) +13%.
- I-Mab (IMAB) +12% on report of buyout interest.
- Aurora Mobile (JG) +11% subsidiary SendCloud provides email service to a market-leading global new energy vehicle manufacturer.
- Otonomy (OTIC) +8% reports positive top-line results from phase 2a clinical trial of OTO-413 in patients with hearing loss.
- Biodesix (BDSX) +7%.
- ASML Holding (ASML) +6% on Q1 results.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) +6%.
- Cano Health (CANO) +7%.