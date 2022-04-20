SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) published on Wednesday a pre-feasibility study for its Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador, which estimates annual EBITDA of nearly $1.2B over an initial mine life of 26 years.

Cascabel's annual production is projected to average 132K metric tons of copper, 358K oz of gold and 1M oz of silver at an all-in sustaining cost of $0.06/lb of copper, according to the PFS.

Pre-production capital expenditure is seen at $2.7B for initial cave development, first process plant and infrastructure; the project is projected to generate average free cash flow of $740M/year.

"Cascabel will be a significant, multi-decade and very low-cost producer of copper that can help enable Ecuador's emergence as the next copper frontier," CEO Darryl Cuzzubbo said.

SolGold (SLGGF) is involved in a host of projects in Ecuador, and the stock is "a good vehicle for broader exposure to exploration upside in the country which is underexplored relative to its Andean peers," Joshua Hall writes in a bullish analysis posted late last year on Seeking Alpha.