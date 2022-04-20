PTC agrees to acquire Intland Software for $280M

Apr. 20, 2022 8:19 AM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Software firm PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) has agreed to acquire application lifecycle management (ALM) company, Intland Software, for ~$280M.
  • The deal, expected to close in PTC's fiscal third quarter, is expected to bolster the firm's ALM footprint across safety-critical and regulated industries.
  • Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, Intland develops and markets the Codebeamer ALM family of software products, including a next-generation, cloud-ready, fully integrated offering.
  • The Codebeamer solution will be offered standalone and in conjunction with PTC's Windchill and Arena PLM softwares.
  • The company plans to discuss the expected impact of the acquisition on its financial and operating metrics during its Q2 earnings call on April 27, 2022.
