PTC agrees to acquire Intland Software for $280M
Apr. 20, 2022 8:19 AM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Software firm PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) has agreed to acquire application lifecycle management (ALM) company, Intland Software, for ~$280M.
- The deal, expected to close in PTC's fiscal third quarter, is expected to bolster the firm's ALM footprint across safety-critical and regulated industries.
- Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, Intland develops and markets the Codebeamer ALM family of software products, including a next-generation, cloud-ready, fully integrated offering.
- The Codebeamer solution will be offered standalone and in conjunction with PTC's Windchill and Arena PLM softwares.
- The company plans to discuss the expected impact of the acquisition on its financial and operating metrics during its Q2 earnings call on April 27, 2022.