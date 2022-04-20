AbbVie expands research collaboration with Dragonfly Therapeutics
Apr. 20, 2022 8:27 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) broadened its existing partnership with clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Dragonfly Therapeutics to develop additional drug candidates in immune-mediated diseases, it was announced on Wednesday.
- Per the terms, Dragonfly will grant North Chicago, Illinois-based AbbVie (ABBV) to license exclusive global rights for multiple new immunotherapies for autoimmune and fibrotic diseases based on its Tri-specific NK cell Engager Therapy (TriNKET) technology platform.
- In return, Dragonfly will receive an upfront payment, milestone payments, and royalties.
- "We have seen strong progress in our current collaboration with Dragonfly focused on their triNKET technology and are pleased to expand our partnership to include additional immunology targets of interest to AbbVie," said Dr. Jonathon Sedgwick, the company’s Global Head of Discovery Research.
- As part of the previous collaboration between the two companies in oncology and autoimmune disease, AbbVie (ABBV) licensed its first TriNKET drug candidate from Dragonfly in Jan. 2021.