Abbott beats revenue, profit estimates on strong COVID test demand; 2022 forecast unchanged
Apr. 20, 2022 8:29 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Abbott (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday posted better-than-expected first-quarter result and raised its full year forecast for COVID-19 tests.
- However, the company said its 2022 profit forecast remains unchanged. It sees GAAP EPS of at least $3.35 and adjusted EPS of at least $4.70. Analysts on an average expect the company to earn $4.84.
- Shares of the company were trading -3.4% lower premarket.
- The company posted quarterly Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73, which beat analyst estimates by $0.27, helped by strong demand for its COVID-19 tests due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
- Quarterly revenue increased 13.8% Y/Y to $11.9B, and beat estimates by $900M.
- The company's COVID-19 test sales brought in $3.3B in the quarter, that ended March 31.
- The company now sees 2022 COVID-19 testing-related sales of about $4.5B, which it expects to largely occur in the first half of the year and will update on a quarterly basis.
- Worldwide Nutrition sales decreased 7% to $1.89B, due to voluntary recall of infant powder formulas manufactured at one of Abbott's U.S. plants.
- The company said it was working closely with the U.S. FDA and has begun implementing corrective actions and enhancements to the facility.
- Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 31.7 percent to $5.29B.
- Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 7.4% to $3.57B, helped by recovery in elective procedures.
- In Diabetes Care, FreeStyle Libre sales rose 20.4% to about $1B during the quarter.
- Conference Call at 9:00 a.m ET
- Presentation