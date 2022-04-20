Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) reported preliminary results from an ongoing phase 2b study of imaging agent Tc99m Tilmanocept.

The main goal of the trial, dubbed NAV3-32, is to assess the relationship between joint-specific tilmanocept uptake values and the pathobiology of rheumatoid arthritis (RA)-involved joint tissue.

This is being done by taking biopsy samples from joints of patients with RA following imaging with Tc99m tilmanocept, Navidea (NAVB) said in an April 20 press release.

The company said preliminary results on the first 11 patients suggested that quantitative Tc99m tilmanocept uptake in the hands and wrists of patients is proportional to the amount of macrophage (type of white blood cell) involvement in an individual RA patient’s joint inflammation.

In additionally, the company said that Tc99m tilmanocept uptake in RA-inflamed joints was able to differentiate patients with the fibroid pathotype (i.e., low macrophage involvement) from those having either the diffuse myeloid or lympho-myeloid pathotypes of RA (i.e., higher macrophage involvement).

“We are encouraged by these preliminary results. They support one of our main hypotheses- that the joints of patients with the pathotype of RA involving low levels of synovial macrophages, the fibroid pathotype, have low levels of Tc99m tilmanocept uptake, while those with the other pathotypes have relatively higher levels," said Navidea (NAVB) Chief Medical Officer Michael Rosol.

