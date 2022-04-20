Westwater shares surge pre-market as construction begins on new processing plant
Apr. 20, 2022 8:38 AM ETWestwater Resources, Inc. (WWR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Westwater Resources (NYSE:WWR) shares have popped 17% pre-market following Tuesday's announcement of breaking ground on a new graphite processing plant.
- The $202M plant will be built in Kellyton, Alabama and process raw graphite into refined, battery-grade graphite for electric vehicles, electronics and other products. The plant will enter into operation by the end of 2Q23.
- Once fully operational, the plant will be able to produce 7,500 metric tons of refined graphite annually. Refined graphite is used in lithium-ion batteries, with an average EV using about 175-200 lbs of graphite.
- There are currently no producers of natural-grade graphite in the US for these applications, and graphite is considered a critical strategic mineral by the US government. The plant is being built by Westwater subsidiary Alabama Graphite Products.
- Westwater is also looking to continue advanced exploration activities of a graphite deposit in the Alabama Graphite Belt and expects to begin mining operations by end-2028.