Credit Suisse Q1 results to be hit by litigation charges, Russian exposure
Apr. 20, 2022 8:45 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) American Depositary Shares are dropping 2.1% in Wednesday premarket U.S. trading after the Swiss lender warned that it will post a Q1 net loss due to increasing its litigation provisions by ~CHF 600M (US$633M).
- The increase brings its total litigation provisions for the quarter to ~CHF 700M, the bank said in a statement. In January, the company said Q4 earnings were reduced by CHF 500M for legacy litigation from its investment banking business.
- Credit Suisse (CS) also said its exposure to Russia's invasion of Ukraine through both counterparties and its credit risks will hurt results by ~CHF 200M of negative revenue and provisions for credit losses.
- In addition, Q1 results will include ~CHF350M of losses related to the decrease in the value of its 8.6% holding in publicly listed Allfunds Group. Credit Suisse's (CS) underlying results were also hurt by reduced capital market issuances and lower business activity in the quarter, it said.
- The losses will be partly offset by a recovery in provisions of ~CHF170M related to claims against Archegos Capital and by real estate gains of ~CHF 160M.
- Its Q1 results will be announced on April 27.
- In March, a Bermuda court ordered Credit Suisse (CS) to pay damages of more than $500M in a lawsuit brought by former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili.