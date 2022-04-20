Credit Suisse Q1 results to be hit by litigation charges, Russian exposure

Apr. 20, 2022 8:45 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Entrance of Credit Suisse. bank building.

Michael Derrer Fuchs/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) American Depositary Shares are dropping 2.1% in Wednesday premarket U.S. trading after the Swiss lender warned that it will post a Q1 net loss due to increasing its litigation provisions by ~CHF 600M (US$633M).
  • The increase brings its total litigation provisions for the quarter to ~CHF 700M, the bank said in a statement. In January, the company said Q4 earnings were reduced by CHF 500M for legacy litigation from its investment banking business.
  • Credit Suisse (CS) also said its exposure to Russia's invasion of Ukraine through both counterparties and its credit risks will hurt results by ~CHF 200M of negative revenue and provisions for credit losses.
  • In addition, Q1 results will include ~CHF350M of losses related to the decrease in the value of its 8.6% holding in publicly listed Allfunds Group. Credit Suisse's (CS) underlying results were also hurt by reduced capital market issuances and lower business activity in the quarter, it said.
  • The losses will be partly offset by a recovery in provisions of ~CHF170M related to claims against Archegos Capital and by real estate gains of ~CHF 160M.
  • Its Q1 results will be announced on April 27.
  • In March, a Bermuda court ordered Credit Suisse (CS) to pay damages of more than $500M in a lawsuit brought by former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.