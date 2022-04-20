Pfizer and Moderna face pressure from proxy advisors to share mRNA technology - FT
Apr. 20, 2022 9:11 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Two large proxy advisors are backing shareholder resolutions that would demand that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) commission third-party reports about transferring their vaccine technology, the Financial Times reported.
- The resolutions were drafted by Oxfam America which is seeking more equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.
- One of the advisors, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), criticized the companies' lack of transparency in terms of partnering with international manufacturers.
- ISS also expressed support to waive patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO).
- Glass Lewis recommended investors vote for the proposal at Moderna (MRNA) but not at Pfizer (PFE). The newspaper reasoned a third-party report might not give shareholders more information than the company's own disclosures.
- A draft of a waiver of intellectual property protections for COVID-19 shots was reached at the WTO in March.