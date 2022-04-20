Pfizer and Moderna face pressure from proxy advisors to share mRNA technology - FT

Apr. 20, 2022 9:11 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments

Vaccine patent file folder

oonal/iStock via Getty Images

  • Two large proxy advisors are backing shareholder resolutions that would demand that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) commission third-party reports about transferring their vaccine technology, the Financial Times reported.
  • The resolutions were drafted by Oxfam America which is seeking more equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.
  • One of the advisors, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), criticized the companies' lack of transparency in terms of partnering with international manufacturers.
  • ISS also expressed support to waive patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO).
  • Glass Lewis recommended investors vote for the proposal at Moderna (MRNA) but not at Pfizer (PFE). The newspaper reasoned a third-party report might not give shareholders more information than the company's own disclosures.
  • A draft of a waiver of intellectual property protections for COVID-19 shots was reached at the WTO in March.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.