Lithia Motors leaps on big earnings beat

Apr. 20, 2022 8:59 AM ETLithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is accelerating in pre-market trading after cruising past Wall Street estimates in its first quarter earnings release.

The Oregon-based dealership group reported non-GAAP EPS of $11.96, driving past estimates by $1.62. Meanwhile, revenue came in at $6.71 billion for the quarter, an over 50% gain from the year prior and $370 million above expectations.

The company noted that recent store acquisitions from major automakers like Stellantis have significantly added to revenue growth. Thus far in 2022, the group has acquired $1.1 billion in annualized revenues via these purchases. That figure added to the over $10 billion already acquired since the announcement of an aggressive five-year plan in July 2020.

"Our highly adaptable model generated significant free cash flows and Driveway and DFC each achieved impressive milestones,” Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway's President and CEO, said in a statement. “Combined with our teams' unique ability to quickly integrate acquired businesses, our path forward to being a diversified, omni-channel retailer has never been clearer."

Shares rose about 3.5% in pre-market trading.

