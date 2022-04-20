Otonomy reports positive results from phase 2a trial of OTO-413 in hearing loss patients

Apr. 20, 2022 8:54 AM ETOtonomy, Inc. (OTIC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

close up professional otolaryngologist explain and diagnose to patient by pointing on human ear anatomy about eardrum symptom for treatment and heal concept

Chainarong Prasertthai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) on Wednesday announced what it deemed to be positive results from its phase 2a trial of its formulation OTO-413 in patients with hearing loss.
  • OTIC stock was volatile in premarket trading, gaining and losing as much as 17.5% each to $2.55 and $1.79, respectively. Shares were last +3.7% at $2.25.
  • The trial showed that an injection of 0.3 mg OTO-413 provided clinically meaningful treatment benefit versus placebo across multiple efficacy endpoints.
  • The trial results supported the clinical activity of OTO-413 as observed in the prior phase 1/2 trial.
  • The company said enrollment of subjects in higher dose cohorts is ongoing, with results expected in H2 2022.
  • OTIC expects to start full dose-ranging phase 2 efficacy trial by 2022-end.
