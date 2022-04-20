West Fraser to buy back up to $1.25B in stock
Apr. 20, 2022 8:48 AM ETWest Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) +5.7% pre-market after saying Wednesday that its board approved a substantial issuer bid in which the company will offer to repurchase up to $1.25B of its outstanding common shares through a modified Dutch auction.
The tender price will be in the $80-$95/share range, representing a 1% discount to a 17% premium over the company's volume weighted average price on the NYSE over the last 20 trading days.
The offer will be for up to ~15% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis.
If West Fraser (WFG) drops back to its 200-day moving average of $83.31/share, "a prime buying opportunity would present itself," Individual Trader writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.