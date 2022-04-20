West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) +5.7% pre-market after saying Wednesday that its board approved a substantial issuer bid in which the company will offer to repurchase up to $1.25B of its outstanding common shares through a modified Dutch auction.

The tender price will be in the $80-$95/share range, representing a 1% discount to a 17% premium over the company's volume weighted average price on the NYSE over the last 20 trading days.

The offer will be for up to ~15% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis.

If West Fraser (WFG) drops back to its 200-day moving average of $83.31/share, "a prime buying opportunity would present itself," Individual Trader writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.