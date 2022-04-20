Grove's Upexi acquires controlling interest in Cygnet Online
Apr. 20, 2022 8:58 AM ETGrove, Inc. (GRVI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) said that Upexi, its wholly-owned Amazon brand aggregator, has acquired a controlling interest in Cygnet Online LLC, a well-established secondary market seller on Amazon.
- Cygnet owns licenses to sell many branded OTC products on Amazon.
- The deal to augment Cygnet’s product offerings through Grove distributors and partnerships.
- Cygnet will be the anchor company for Grove’s Amazon strategy for the future in conjunction with its current Amazon stores and its previously announced pet care company.
- The trasaction was completed with a combination of stock, cash, and debt, resulting in minimal dilution to our shareholders.
- The shares are down 1.08% premarket Wednesday.