Grove's Upexi acquires controlling interest in Cygnet Online

Apr. 20, 2022 8:58 AM ETGrove, Inc. (GRVI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Bent arrow of two red and white ones merging on turquoise blue background.

yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) said that Upexi, its wholly-owned Amazon brand aggregator, has acquired a controlling interest in Cygnet Online LLC, a well-established secondary market seller on Amazon.
  • Cygnet owns licenses to sell many branded OTC products on Amazon.
  • The deal to augment Cygnet’s product offerings through Grove distributors and partnerships.
  • Cygnet will be the anchor company for Grove’s Amazon strategy for the future in conjunction with its current Amazon stores and its previously announced pet care company. 
  • The trasaction was completed with a combination of stock, cash, and debt, resulting in minimal dilution to our shareholders.
  • The shares are down 1.08% premarket Wednesday.
