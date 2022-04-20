AITX's subsidiary receives multiple ROSA order from a East Coast college
Apr. 20, 2022 8:58 AM ETArtificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions' (OTCPK:AITX) wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices received an order for 5 ROSA security robots from a renowned private college on the East Coast.
- The order is received through one of RAD's largest authorized dealers.
- Transaction terms remain undisclosed.
- The devices will be managed by RAD's forthcoming incident management system which is a cloud-based application advancing RAD's goal of replacing the security industry’s disparate and obsolete user software.
- The company confirmed that more than a dozen universities and colleges are actively considering RAD Light My Way, along with multiple RAD devices per location.