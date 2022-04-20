Alphabet rises even as KeyBanc cuts PT to Wall Street low on lower multiple

Apr. 20, 2022 9:03 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor7 Comments

Google Announces EUR 1 Billion Investment In Germany, Including Renewable Energies

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares rose on Wednesday even as KeyBanc Capital Markets lowered its price target on the tech giant to a Wall Street low, citing concerns over a lower earnings multiple.
  • Analyst Justin Patterson, who rates Alphabet overweight, lowered the price target to $3,075 from $3,400, but noted that he did not lower revenue estimates and raised earnings per share estimates.
  • "Our revenue outlook is effectively unchanged as headwinds from Europe and YouTube are offset by a slightly stronger Search forecast (12.5% for 2022E, 13.5% for 2023E)," Patterson wrote in a note to clients.
  • Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) shares rose more than 0.5% to $2,618.38 in premarket trading on Wednesday.
  • In addition, Patterson pointed out that given search's higher margins, earnings per share estimates were boosted by 4% or 5% each year.
  • Last week, investment firm MKM Partners cut estimates on online advertising, impacting Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), as well as several other advertising-centric stocks, citing rough macroeconomic conditions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.