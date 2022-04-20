Clever rises 5% and enhances presence in the US with Biom Therapeutics partnership
Apr. 20, 2022 8:59 AM ETClever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) announces a two-year supply agreement with American, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Biom Therapeutics to provide high quality CBD isolate.
- Company has already provided Biom Therapeutics with the first shipment of EU GMP compliant CBD isolate to be manufactured by Biom.
- Biom has already shown the clinical benefits of cannabidiol in epilepsy patients and obtained their Orphan Drug Designation in 2021.
- “Showing safety & efficacy results for this unmet need is a significant step in our long-term goals to commercialize a superior drug. We plan to start our Phase-3 clinical studies in Angelman Syndrome patients in Q3 of 2023. We are excited and look forward to our ongoing collaborations with Clever Leaves,” said John Allen, President, Biom Therapeutics.
- Stock trades +4.7% during pre-market