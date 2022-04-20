Clever rises 5% and enhances presence in the US with Biom Therapeutics partnership

  • Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) announces a two-year supply agreement with American, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Biom Therapeutics to provide high quality CBD isolate.
  • Company has already provided Biom Therapeutics with the first shipment of EU GMP compliant CBD isolate to be manufactured by Biom.
  • Biom has already shown the clinical benefits of cannabidiol in epilepsy patients and obtained their Orphan Drug Designation in 2021.
  • “Showing safety & efficacy results for this unmet need is a significant step in our long-term goals to commercialize a superior drug. We plan to start our Phase-3 clinical studies in Angelman Syndrome patients in Q3 of 2023. We are excited and look forward to our ongoing collaborations with Clever Leaves,” said John Allen, President, Biom Therapeutics.
  • Stock trades +4.7% during pre-market
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.