Revitalist reports 14 months of consecutive monthly visit growth and a +466% Y/Y for March 2022
Apr. 20, 2022 9:06 AM ETRevitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (RVLWF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness (OTC:RVLWF) has announced patient visits for the month of March 2022 increased by 466% Y/Y, representing the 14th consecutive month of positive visit growth for the Co.
- CEO, Kathryn Walker states, “We expect to have continued growth as these clinics mature in the markets they serve. The infrastructure has been created to scale significantly over the next few years and capture the increased demand.”
- The Co. also announces it has granted a total of 75K stock to certain employees and consultants at a priced of $0.09/share.