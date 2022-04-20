Apollo Funds acquired Tony’s Fresh Market, a Chicago-based specialty grocer

  • Funds managed by Apollo affiliates (NYSE: APO) have acquired Tony’s Fresh Market, a leading Chicago-based grocery retailer.
  • Tony’s is a unique specialty grocer that offers affordable groceries with an inclusive assortment aimed at the diverse communities it serves.
  • “Having spent more than 20 years leading Apollo’s private equity investments in grocery and retail, I firmly believe the business is poised for strong organic growth, and together we see additional opportunities to support Tony’s through go-to-market execution, customer loyalty programs, e-commerce and more. Tony, Frank and the broader team have built an incredible business and we look forward to leveraging our extensive expertise to support their continued success.” said Apollo Partner Andrew Jhawar.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.