Apollo Funds acquired Tony’s Fresh Market, a Chicago-based specialty grocer
Apr. 20, 2022 9:14 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Funds managed by Apollo affiliates (NYSE: APO) have acquired Tony’s Fresh Market, a leading Chicago-based grocery retailer.
- Tony’s is a unique specialty grocer that offers affordable groceries with an inclusive assortment aimed at the diverse communities it serves.
- “Having spent more than 20 years leading Apollo’s private equity investments in grocery and retail, I firmly believe the business is poised for strong organic growth, and together we see additional opportunities to support Tony’s through go-to-market execution, customer loyalty programs, e-commerce and more. Tony, Frank and the broader team have built an incredible business and we look forward to leveraging our extensive expertise to support their continued success.” said Apollo Partner Andrew Jhawar.