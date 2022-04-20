Justice Dept. will appeal mask ruling if CDC says needed to protect public health
Apr. 20, 2022 9:29 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), AAL, LUV, UALHA, SAVE, JBLU, ALKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor11 Comments
- The U.S. Department of Justice is holding off on appealing a federal judge's decision that overturned a national mask mandate for transportation to have the CDC weigh in.
- DoJ and the CDC "will appeal, subject to CDC’s conclusion that the order remains necessary for public health," DoJ spokesman Anthony Coley said.
- On Tuesday night, the CDC said it continues to recommend individuals wear masks in indoor public transportation settings, ABC News reported.
- Airline stocks: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Alaska Air (ALK), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), and Hawaiian Holdings (HA).
- On Tuesday, HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra indicated that an appeal of the decision was likely.