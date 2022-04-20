Justice Dept. will appeal mask ruling if CDC says needed to protect public health

Apr. 20, 2022 9:29 AM ET By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • The U.S. Department of Justice is holding off on appealing a federal judge's decision that overturned a national mask mandate for transportation to have the CDC weigh in.
  • DoJ and the CDC "will appeal, subject to CDC’s conclusion that the order remains necessary for public health," DoJ spokesman Anthony Coley said.
  • On Tuesday night, the CDC said it continues to recommend individuals wear masks in indoor public transportation settings, ABC News reported.
  • On Tuesday, HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra indicated that an appeal of the decision was likely.
