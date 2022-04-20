HomeServe acquires Howard County, Maryland’s Ken Griffin plumbing services
Apr. 20, 2022 9:25 AM ETHomeServe plc (HMSVY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- HomeServe (OTC:HMSVY) has announced the acquisition of Ken Griffin Plumbing Services, based in Dayton, Maryland and services all of Howard County.
- The Ken Griffin team mainly serves residential customers, but also offers commercial services to area businesses.
- “For this next chapter, we are thrilled to partner with HomeServe and to continue our commitment of providing top quality service for residents in Howard County and beyond.” said Ken Griffin.
- The Co. plans to continue its growth through strategic acquisitions, both in the Mid-Atlantic and in other regions across the country.