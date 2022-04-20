NextPlay Technologies acquires assets and IP of casual game publisher, goGame

Apr. 20, 2022
  • NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) closed its earlier announced acquisition of gaming assets and IP from goGame, a Singapore-based mobile casual video game publisher and technology company.
  • The acquired assets include goPlay, a new-gen game publishing platform featuring a tournament system, chat, payment, and 37 casual games ranging from arcade to strategy.
  • The company also acquired a perpetual license to goPay, a payment aggregator that offers game developers multiple ways to more easily collect and process user payments.
  • "We see this (goPlay platform) providing a ready-made platform to launch our HotPlay IGA technology, with this leading to new revenue streams and expansion of our reach to users in many additional countries around the world," co-CEO Nithinan (Jessie) Boonyawattanapisut commented.
  • NextPlay also plans to introduce goPlay game users to its NextFinancial fintech-oriented products, including crypto banking, micro-lending, and potential insurance services
  • Shares currently trading 8.5% higher premarket.
