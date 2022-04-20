Spirit Airlines adds maintenance facility at George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Apr. 20, 2022 9:33 AM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) on Wednesday announced the opening of new aircraft maintenance facility at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston.
- The facility, located along John F. Kennedy Boulevard, includes two aircraft bays and ramp space for up to four aircraft as well as warehouse, shops, and office space.
- Spirit plans to staff the facility with more than 50 Houston-based team members. Its fleet is planned to gain 24 new planes this year for a projected fleet-wide total of 197 by the end of 2022, and 33 more planes projected for delivery in 2023.
