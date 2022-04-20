Spirit Airlines adds maintenance facility at George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Apr. 20, 2022 9:33 AM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) on Wednesday announced the opening of new aircraft maintenance facility at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston.
  • The facility, located along John F. Kennedy Boulevard, includes two aircraft bays and ramp space for up to four aircraft as well as warehouse, shops, and office space.
  • Spirit plans to staff the facility with more than 50 Houston-based team members. Its fleet is planned to gain 24 new planes this year for a projected fleet-wide total of 197 by the end of 2022, and 33 more planes projected for delivery in 2023.
  • Earlier today, Justice Dept. will appeal mask ruling if CDC says needed to protect public health
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.