Chicken Soup for the Soul stock falls on pricing of $10.4M note offering
Apr. 20, 2022 9:35 AM ETChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE)CSSENBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) stock fell 4.9% Wednesday after the firm priced its public offering of $10.4M of 9.5% notes due 2025.
- CSSE granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $1.56M of additional notes to cover overallotments, if any.
- The offering is expected to close on or about Apr. 22.
- Interest payments will be made quarterly in arrears on Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sept. 30, and Dec. 31 each year, starting Jun. 30.
- CSSE can redeem the notes, in whole or in part, at any time on or after Jul. 31 or upon a change of control at the redemption price of par plus accrued interest.
- Net proceeds to CSSE, excluding exercise of the underwriters' option, is estimated to be ~$9.5M.