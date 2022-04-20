Chicken Soup for the Soul stock falls on pricing of $10.4M note offering

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) stock fell 4.9% Wednesday after the firm priced its public offering of $10.4M of 9.5% notes due 2025.
  • CSSE granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $1.56M of additional notes to cover overallotments, if any.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Apr. 22.
  • Interest payments will be made quarterly in arrears on Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sept. 30, and Dec. 31 each year, starting Jun. 30.
  • CSSE can redeem the notes, in whole or in part, at any time on or after Jul. 31 or upon a change of control at the redemption price of par plus accrued interest.
  • Net proceeds to CSSE, excluding exercise of the underwriters' option, is estimated to be ~$9.5M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.