FARFETCH unveils beauty portfolio
Apr. 20, 2022 9:41 AM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- FARFETCH (FTCH -3.2%) has announced the launch of Beauty across FARFETCH companies, Browns, Farfetch.com and Off-White™.
- The expansion into Beauty follows FARFETCH’s acquisition of luxury beauty retailer, Violet Grey, earlier this year.
- This expansion provides an opportunity to target the growing global Luxury Beauty market, estimated to be almost $69B and the second largest category within the global Personal Luxury market, after Leather Goods, and ahead of Apparel.
- Together with Violet Grey, Browns and Off-White™, Farfetch.com will provide a curated edit of the best luxury beauty products to serve customers across ages, races, cultures, and genders in an ‘Only on FARFETCH’ way.