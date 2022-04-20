Altcoins, or any cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin (BTC-USD), such as Dogelon Mars, ApeCoin (APE-USD) and JasmyCoin (JASMY-USD) are trading deep in the green as the largest digital token by market cap extends its rebound from April 18.

Dogelon Mars, a mixture of Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Mars, is climbing around 45% to $0.000001103 intraday. It's not clear what exactly is causing the token's upswing, though Musk is taking the spotlight again after he dropped another cryptic Twitter tender offer hint. Dogelon Mars is the 117th largest digital coin with a market cap of $619.85M, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Looking at ApeCoin (APE-USD +27.3%), the governance and utility token inspired by Yoga Labs' Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token collection, has jumped as much as 35% to $17.10, a new all-time high. Recall that ApeCoin was airdropped to Bored Ape Yachts Club in mid-March.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC-USD +0.8%), in particular, is rising slightly to $41.87K Wednesday morning, up from $38.5K two days ago. Still, the crypto market is signaling fearful sentiment and has been in "fear" mode since BTC peaked in the beginning of April, according to data from Alternative. Over the past few weeks, "we’re not seeing a major influence moving bitcoin price one way or the other, iVest Plus Chief Executive told MarketWatch in an interview on April 19. Keep in mind that BTC has been largely rangebound since the end of January and has been changing hands in a six month cyclical decline.

More cryptos that are rising intraday include: safemoon V2 (SFM-USD), jasmycoin (JASMY-USD +29.4%), ethereum (ETH-USD +1.0%), solana (SOL-USD +2.2%), terra (LUNA-USD +3.1%), cardano (ADA-USD +1.8%), polkadot (DOT-USD +2.9%) and thorchain (RUNE-USD +2.8%).

On April 18, Bitcoin whipsawed back over $40K.