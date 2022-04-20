Cano Health earns Buy rating at UBS with 50% annualized growth forecast
Apr. 20, 2022 9:43 AM ETCano Health, Inc. (CANO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Primary care provider Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) is trading sharply higher in the morning hours Wednesday after UBS initiated its coverage with a Buy recommendation arguing that the company is on track to achieve $5 billion in revenue by 2024 with 50% annualized growth.
- Driven by strong payer demand and lack of competition, Cano (CANO) can double its current clinic count of 130 by 2024, the analysts led by Andrew Mok noted, with a price target of $15 per share.
- In addition, the team favors the company’s plans to support its growth through attractive tuck-in buyouts, which, according to them, “provides greater financial flexibility and speed to profitability, putting the company in a healthy cash position to self-fund growth over the next several years.”
- With Cano (CANO) being already profitable, the company stands out among its peers, the analyst concluded.
- However, citing the impact of new patient growth on profitability, the team expects the company’s EBITDA margin to remain below 20% through 2026.
- Cano (CANO) has a Buy rating and a $10.67 per share target on average among Wall Street analysts currently.