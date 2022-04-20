Seagen plans to build facility at Everett to boost manufacturing of cancer drugs

Apr. 20, 2022

  • Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) said it is planning to build a new facility in Everett, Washington, to expand its biomanufacturing capacity and have greater control over the production of its cancer drugs.
  • The company said the 270K-square-foot facility will be built north of its U.S. headquarters in Bothell, Washington.
  • Seagen (SGEN) expects to have the facility operational in 2024 and ultimately employ up to 200 skilled workers to make medicines for clinical trials and commercial market.
  • The company intend to make antibody-based medicines (biologics) in the new facility. The site add to its existing manufacturing facility in Bothell
  • The company added that project will create up to 150 new jobs during the initial construction of the shell and core of the building.
  • Seagen noted that it markets four therapies used in treating Hodgkin lymphoma, and bladder, breast and cervical cancers.
