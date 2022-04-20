Ping Identity and Authomize enter strategic partnership

  • Cloud Identity Access Management security platform, Authomize announces strategic partnership with Ping Identity (PING -1.3%) that will create an end-to-end  solution for managing customers' enterprise identity access and authorization security.
  • The partnership with Authomize extends the breadth of our security offerings, helping  customers deliver a seamless and frictionless user experience. Authomize is a leader in providing breadth of coverage and automation for securely managing access privileges. With our partnership, customers will be able to experience a seamless integrated solution that is easy to deploy and manage." said Loren Russon, Vice  President of Product Management & Design, Ping Identity.
