Glencore understated methane emissions from Australia coal mines, report says

Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) climate plan likely will face greater scrutiny following a report issued Wednesday that alleges the company is understating methane emissions from some of its Australian coal mines.

The releases were so significant they caused Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) to underestimate its global operational emissions by 11%-24% annually during 2018-21, the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility said in a report.

The analysis used methane emissions estimates made using satellite data by scientists at the SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research.

The SRON scientists estimated methane emissions from Glencore's (OTCPK:GLNCY) Hail Creek mine in Queensland were at least 13x greater than the company disclosed in its 2019 emissions inventory, while those produced at its Oaky North coal mine were at least double, the report said.

The ACCR said shareholders should vote against Glencore's progress report on its climate plan because the under-counting is a "material risk for shareholders."

