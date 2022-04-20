Existing home sales fall more than expected in March
- March Existing Home Sales: -2.7% to 5.77M vs. 5.860M expected and 5.93M prior (revised from 6.02M).
- Y/Y, existing home sales fell 4.5%.
- Inventory of unsold existing homes rose to 950K at the end of March, representing 2.0 months at the monthly sales pace. that's up from the 1.7 month's supply in February.
- "The housing market is starting to feel the impact of sharply rising mortgage rates and higher inflation taking a hit on purchasing power," said Lawrence Yun, National Association of Realtor's chief economist.
- As mortgage rates are expected to rise more, he sees transactions contracting by 10% this year, for home prices to readjust, and for gains to grow 5%.
- The median existing-home price for all housing types in March was $375.3K, up from $357.3K in February and $326.3K in March 2021.
