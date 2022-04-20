Existing home sales fall more than expected in March

Apr. 20, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Lovely young adult realtor standing beside her for sale sign in front yard of home. She adds the SOLD sign and wears a blue top and jeans.

LifestyleVisuals/E+ via Getty Images

  • March Existing Home Sales: -2.7% to 5.77M vs. 5.860M expected and 5.93M prior (revised from 6.02M).
  • Y/Y, existing home sales fell 4.5%.
  • Inventory of unsold existing homes rose to 950K at the end of March, representing 2.0 months at the monthly sales pace. that's up from the 1.7 month's supply in February.
  • "The housing market is starting to feel the impact of sharply rising mortgage rates and higher inflation taking a hit on purchasing power," said Lawrence Yun, National Association of Realtor's chief economist.
  • As mortgage rates are expected to rise more, he sees transactions contracting by 10% this year, for home prices to readjust, and for gains to grow 5%.
  • The median existing-home price for all housing types in March was $375.3K, up from $357.3K in February and $326.3K in March 2021.
  • Earlier, MBA Mortgage Applications drop 5% as mortgage rates hit 12-year high
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.