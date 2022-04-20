~20% of Peru copper output offline as protests build

  • Peru, the second largest copper producing country in the world, has seen an uptick in protests knock ~20% of copper production offline.
  • As of Wednesday, MMG Limited's Las Bambas mine joined Southern Copper's (SCCO) Cuajone mine in succumbing to community protest.
  • At the same time, union strikes and cost of living protests are threatening production at a Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) mine, according to Bloomberg sources.
  • Tuesday, the President's former finance minister said $1b could be raised through mining tax hikes, building on calls from the President's ruling Marxist party to increase the government's take from domestic resource production.
  • Copper prices are trading near all-time highs (HG1:COM), with Goldman calling for new records this summer, as rising demand and increased political risk in Peru and Chile (FCX) threaten to further tighten the commodity market.
