Globant acquired low-code platform, GeneXus for strengthening product portfolio
Apr. 20, 2022 10:12 AM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Globant (NYSE:GLOB) acquired GeneXus, company that developed a leading low-code platform extensively used in several industries, becoming the first ever to invest in a low-code platform as a tool to deliver faster and high-quality digital transformation.
- GeneXus will also strengthen Globant X's offering, a dedicated group in charge of productizing the company's most transformative tech into scalable platforms.
- With 30+ years in the market and being used by 1,700+ companies in Latin America and Asia, GeneXus is a solid product that offers a world-class low-code platform enriched with AI features.
- Transaction terms remain undisclosed.