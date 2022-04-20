MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) stock rises 2.0% in Wednesday morning trading after the electronic trading platform's Q1 earnings topped analyst estimates with record trading volumes reached in the quarter.

Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.73, exceeding the $1.70 consensus, up from $1.37 in Q4 2021 and down from $2.11 in the year-ago quarter. Including a $0.02 negative impact and other net special items, Q1 2022 GAAP EPS was $1.71.

Q1 revenue of $186.1M, just shy of the $186.3M consensus estimate, rose from $165.1M in Q4 and fell from $195.5M in the year-ago quarter.

"Record trading volumes this quarter surpassed pandemic level highs, driven principally by strong sequential improvement in credit and record U.S. Treasury volumes," said Chairman and CEO Rick McVey.

Q1 total expenses of $98.0M climbed from $92.0M a year earlier. Employee compensation and benefits expense declined to $47.8M from $48.1M Y/Y, depreciation and amortization increased to $15.2M from $11.8M, and technology and communications expense rose to $12.2M from $10.0M.

