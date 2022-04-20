Healthcare Services Group stock ~20% higher after Q1 results beat

  • Shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) are trading 20.4% higher at $19.99 on Wednesday morning, after the company reported Q1 2022 results that beat estimates.
  • HCSG reported Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.15, which beat estimates by $0.09, and a 4.7% Y/Y rise in revenue to $426.81M, which beat estimates by $2.03M.
  • The company is a provider and manager of housekeeping, laundry, dining and nutritional services within the healthcare market.
  • According to HCSG CEO Ted Wahl, Q1 results were helped by more efficient labor management, passing on of food inflation costs and progress on modification of the company's service agreements.
  • "We expect (our) service agreement modifications to be completed by the end of Q2," said Wahl.
  • Increases in labor and supply costs led HCSG to report Q1 cost of services at $373.3M, or 87.5% of its revenue. The company's goal is to exit the year with cost of services in line with its historical target of 86%.
  • "Looking ahead, while the industry continues to face workforce availability, inflation and supply chain challenges, we are encouraged by the most recent, positive facility census trends," Wahl added.
