Healthcare Services Group stock ~20% higher after Q1 results beat
Apr. 20, 2022 10:29 AM ETHealthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) are trading 20.4% higher at $19.99 on Wednesday morning, after the company reported Q1 2022 results that beat estimates.
- HCSG reported Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.15, which beat estimates by $0.09, and a 4.7% Y/Y rise in revenue to $426.81M, which beat estimates by $2.03M.
- The company is a provider and manager of housekeeping, laundry, dining and nutritional services within the healthcare market.
- According to HCSG CEO Ted Wahl, Q1 results were helped by more efficient labor management, passing on of food inflation costs and progress on modification of the company's service agreements.
- "We expect (our) service agreement modifications to be completed by the end of Q2," said Wahl.
- Increases in labor and supply costs led HCSG to report Q1 cost of services at $373.3M, or 87.5% of its revenue. The company's goal is to exit the year with cost of services in line with its historical target of 86%.
- "Looking ahead, while the industry continues to face workforce availability, inflation and supply chain challenges, we are encouraged by the most recent, positive facility census trends," Wahl added.