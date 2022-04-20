On Wednesday, the clinical-stage biotech, Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP), highlighted the prospects for enrollment in an upcoming Phase 2 trial for an experimental Long COVID therapy after noting that over 40% of patients studied had fibromyalgia-like multi-site pain.

Recently, the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) signed off its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to study TNX-102 SL in patients with Long COVID whose symptoms overlap with fibromyalgia.

Citing a retrospective observational database study conducted by the company involving over 50,000 Long COVID patients, Tonix (TNXP) said that more than 40% of patients with symptoms of Long COVID had fibromyalgia-like multi-site pain.

Meanwhile, opioid use stood at 36% among Long COVID patients with multi-site pain compared to 19% in those without the symptom.

The finding “suggests that we should be able to recruit a robust cohort of participants to test the effects of TNX-102 SL in treating this condition,” Chief Executive, Seth Lederman, noted, adding that this subset of patients makes up a significant portion of this undertreated population.

The Phase 2 trial for TNX-102 SL in Long COVID is expected to start in 2Q 2022.