Jefferies advises caution on Chinese casino stocks

Casino stocks have enjoyed a solid start to the week, with even China-linked stocks making a slight comeback in the short term.

Chinese stocks are attracting increased attention as Shanghai’s strict lockdown appears to be loosening. On April 20, the epicenter of the latest outbreak allowed millions of residents to roam free for the first time in weeks. Per government health official Wu Ganyu, the virus is “under effective control” in many parts of the country’s most populous city.

The trends in Shanghai could bode well for Macau’s gaming industry which has been hampered by similar restrictions to those seen in Shanghai as well as tamps on tourism and travel. However, Jefferies is advising that expectations of a rapid recovery for gaming in China is overly optimistic.

“We now believe any recovery is likely to be delayed past the upcoming May's Labor holidays in China, as border controls remain in place with growing 5-day average local COVID infections, and with 25 Chinese provinces reporting local infections in past 5 days,” a team of analysts led by Andrew Lee wrote in a note to clients.

The team added that while pent-up demand will drive the eventual recovery, the speed of that recovery should not be overestimated. Likewise, the impact of recent financial turmoil stemming from shutdowns cannot be discounted.

“Macau will be the destination of choice for Mainland China tourists, but the accumulating financial impact of the pandemic should not be overlooked as timing becomes increasingly blurred and unclear given the zero-tolerance policy in China, Hong Kong and Macau,” the team wrote.

The team of analysts recommended a bias toward US names, with top global picks including MGM Resorts International (MGM), Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR), and Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN).

Other Macau-based casino stocks impacted include: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF), Macau Legend Development Limited (OTCPK:MALDF) and Studio City International (MSC).