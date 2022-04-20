The Interpublic Group of Companies acquires stake in The Famous Group
Apr. 20, 2022 11:00 AM ETThe Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), RAMPBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Marketing solutions provider, The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG), acquired a stake in the fan experience company, The Famous Group, for better client and media partner experiences.
- The Famous Group will be aligned with the marketing agency, Momentum Worldwide, but will continue to operate under its agency name and retain its ability to work independently with existing and future clients.
- “By formalizing our relationship and taking a stake in The Famous Group, we can accelerate the pace at which we move to deliver the next generation of live events, with scalable technology platforms and a deeper connection to our data resources and capabilities, IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky said.
- Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.