The Interpublic Group of Companies acquires stake in The Famous Group

  • Marketing solutions provider, The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG), acquired a stake in the fan experience company, The Famous Group, for better client and media partner experiences.
  • The Famous Group will be aligned with the marketing agency, Momentum Worldwide, but will continue to operate under its agency name and retain its ability to work independently with existing and future clients.
  • “By formalizing our relationship and taking a stake in The Famous Group, we can accelerate the pace at which we move to deliver the next generation of live events, with scalable technology platforms and a deeper connection to our data resources and capabilities, IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky said.
  • Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.