Bank of America picks Standard Chartered to handle business in Saudi Arabia: Bloomberg
Apr. 20, 2022 10:59 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC), SCBFF, SCBFYBLKBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday has picked U.K.-based Standard Chartered's (OTCPK:SCBFF) (OTCPK:SCBFY) Yazaid Al-Salloom to run its operations in energy-rich Saudi Arabia, people with knowledge on the matter told Bloomberg.
- Al-Salloom, who is succeeding Motashar Al Murshed, will also take on business in Kuwait and Bahrain for BofA, the people added, as reported by Bloomberg.
- “Saudi Arabia is a strategic growth market for the Africa and Middle East franchise and a key pillar to our global strategy,” a Standard Chartered spokesman told Bloomberg. A replacement for Al-Salloom will be announced at some point in the future, the spokesperson added.
- The move comes as international lenders have been expanding into Saudi Arabia amid an increase in investment banking activities, Bloomberg noted. Towards the end of March, BlackRock (BLK), the world's largest asset manager, said it's searching for additional infrastructure deals in the oil-rich country.
