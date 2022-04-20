Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAY) is trying to raise wind turbine prices to cope with high costs of raw materials costs that helped cause a large quarterly loss, CEO Jochen Eickholt said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Eickholt, in a call with analysts after the world's largest maker of offshore wind turbines posted a €304M FQ2 operating loss, said there "were quite a number of underestimated complexities" delaying the launch of the company's new 5X onshore wind turbine.

"Two thirds of the difficulties are internal root causes," Eickholt said, adding solving these could not be achieved quickly, and the company was trying to negotiate price increases "in the range of between a high single-digit percentage and perhaps even above."

Siemens Gamesa announced Tuesday an agreement to sell its wind farm development division to British utility SSE.