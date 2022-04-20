Chicago Fed's Charles Evans is open to 50 bps rate hike in May

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is open to a 50-basis-point rate hike at the Federal Open Market Committee's May meeting, he said during a moderated Q&A hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

If the Federal Reserve front-loads its rate hiking cycle with a 50-basis point hike in May followed by another 50 bps increase at the next meeting and 25 bps rate hikes at each of the four remaining 2022 FOMC meetings, the Fed will get to 2.25%-2.5% by the end of the year, he said.

At that point, the policy rate would be neutral to slightly restrictive, Evans added. "We'll probably get to to a slightly restrictive stance."

Still, he urges the policymakers to carefully consider the incoming data as they raise rates. "It's not going to make a heck of a lot of difference if you get there" in December or March, Evans said.

When asked if the Fed should adjust its policy framework to increase its inflation target to above 2%, Evans said, "I sense there's no appetite among central bankers for a higher inflation target. That's a non-starter."

Update at 11:30 AM ET: In speaking about the possibility of pursuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), Evans mostly emphasized the need for the Fed to continue research in the area. He was mostly non-committal about the need for establishing a CBDC, saying higher authorities (think Congress) would have to "allow more aggressive actions to be taken."

On Tuesday, Evans said he expects the Fed will boost its policy rate above neutral. Earlier this week, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he wants to get the federal funds rate to at least 3.5% by the end of the year.